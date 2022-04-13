Cranbrook alum opens up about alleged sexual misconduct by former teacher

(WXYZ) — A Cranbrook School graduate has opened up about the sexual misconduct he experienced while a student at a Cranbrook school.

The student says the incident happened 76 years ago beginning in 1946 and ending around 1961.

A former teacher, who is now deceased, has been accused of the sexual misconduct.

In a letter to the Cranbrook and Kingswood Schools community, the President, Director of Schools, and chair of the Board of Trustees say the investigator hired to look into this case has identified additional alumni who report sexual impropriety from the same teacher around the same time.

While the incident dates back more than 70 years, the district says it takes all reporters of sexual misconduct seriously.

"Any incident of sexual impropriety by a Cranbrook employee against a student, past or present, is wholly contrary to the values of Cranbrook Schools and Cranbrook Educational Community," the letter said. "We encourage you to contact Ms. Burwell if you have any information about an incident or a situation involving sexual misconduct by any faculty or staff member at Cranbrook."

Students who attended Cranbrook School between 1946 and 1961 are encouraged to leave a message for investigator Linda Burwell at 1-800-964-1766 if they have any tips or have been victims of sexual misconduct.