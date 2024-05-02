Cranbrook on the Green, an artist-designed mini-golf course, returns this year

(WXYZ) — Cranbrook Art Museum announced that its artist-designed mini-golf course called Cranbrook on the Green will return this year.
Watch our report on the unique golf course from last year below
The course features 11 custom-designed, art-inspired holes on the grounds of the Cranbrook Art Museum.
National Mini-Golf Day takes place on May 11, and free play is available to one person per family on May 11-12 in honor of Mother's Day, and dads and guardians can play free on Father's Day weekend on June 15-16.
“We were really just going for a level of uniqueness. So each of the holes has a different sort of game-play feature,” said Lyla Catellier, Curator of Public Programs at Cranbrook Art Museum.
Tickets can be purchased online and are $15 for adults. Tickets also include admission to the Cranbrook Art Museum.
Hours and dates are:
May 4–26
- Saturday & Sunday: 10am-5pm (last tickets sold at 4:15pm)
May 29–Sept 1
- Wednesday: 10am-5pm (last tickets sold at 4:15pm)
- Thursday: 10am-8pm (cash bar 4:30-7:30pm, (last tickets sold at 7:15pm)
- Friday – Sunday, 10am-5pm (last tickets sold at 4:15pm)
September 7–22
- Saturday & Sunday: 10am-5pm (last tickets sold at 4:15pm)