Cranbrook on the Green, an artist-designed mini-golf course, returns this year

(WXYZ) — Cranbrook Art Museum announced that its artist-designed mini-golf course called Cranbrook on the Green will return this year.

The course features 11 custom-designed, art-inspired holes on the grounds of the Cranbrook Art Museum.

National Mini-Golf Day takes place on May 11, and free play is available to one person per family on May 11-12 in honor of Mother's Day, and dads and guardians can play free on Father's Day weekend on June 15-16.

“We were really just going for a level of uniqueness. So each of the holes has a different sort of game-play feature,” said Lyla Catellier, Curator of Public Programs at Cranbrook Art Museum.

Tickets can be purchased online and are $15 for adults. Tickets also include admission to the Cranbrook Art Museum.

Hours and dates are:

May 4–26



Saturday & Sunday: 10am-5pm (last tickets sold at 4:15pm)

May 29–Sept 1



Wednesday: 10am-5pm (last tickets sold at 4:15pm)

Thursday: 10am-8pm (cash bar 4:30-7:30pm, (last tickets sold at 7:15pm)

Friday – Sunday, 10am-5pm (last tickets sold at 4:15pm)

September 7–22

