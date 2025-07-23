Deadly crash closes WB I-96 at Kent Lake Rd., video shows cars turning around on highway

(WXYZ) — A crash along westbound I-96 at the Oakland-Livingston County border has shut down the highway and is forcing cars to turn around on the highway.

Chopper 7 video shows two cars involved in a crash and a piece of construction equipment. One of the cars is flipped over.

Michigan State Police said there is a reported fatality in the crash.

The crash is along westbound I-96 between Kent Lake Rd. and Kensington Road.

It's not clear what caused the crash or how long the road will be closed. Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates.