Deadly crash closes WB I-96 at Kent Lake Rd., video shows cars turning around on highway

(WXYZ) — A crash along westbound I-96 at the Oakland-Livingston County border has shut down the highway and is forcing cars to turn around on the highway.
Chopper 7 video shows two cars involved in a crash and a piece of construction equipment. One of the cars is flipped over.
Michigan State Police said there is a reported fatality in the crash.
The crash is along westbound I-96 between Kent Lake Rd. and Kensington Road.
It's not clear what caused the crash or how long the road will be closed. Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates.