Crash in Detroit causes vehicles to strike 2 separate homes

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a crash caused two vehicles to strike two separate homes on Friday morning.

Police say around 6:30 a.m., the driver of a gold Dodge Caravan was moving eastbound on Woodlawn when it missed the stop sign and collided with a white GM Savannah. Both vehicles then struck two homes, police say.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge then got out and ran. The driver of the Savannah stayed on the scene.

Police say no one in the homes were injured. They are currently looking for the driver of the Dodge.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police.

