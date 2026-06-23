Crash involving wrong-way driver closes southbound lanes of I-75 from Grand River to Rosa Parks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A crash involving a wrong-way driver in Detroit has closed a portion of Southbound I-75, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers first started hearing reports of a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Rosa Parks Boulevard around 4 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved, but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time, per authorities.

As the crash investigation continues, all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed from Grand River to Rosa Parks Boulevard. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Grand River, with drivers encouraged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story; 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this article as we learn more.