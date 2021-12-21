Crash on I-94 near I-75 involved semi, SUV stolen from Detroit metro airport

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were hurt after a crash in Detroit on eastbound I-94 near I-75 involving a semitruck and a stolen SUV that belongs to the Detroit metropolitan airport Monday.

Michigan State Police said it was told just before 4 p.m. that a car was driving recklessly then caught fire.

When authorities arrived, they said a Dodge SUV and a semi were blocking the left and center lanes. The SUV was on fire.

An off-duty officer and an off-duty paramedic stopped at the scene and pulled the driver and passenger out of the SUV. They both were taken to the hospital by Detroit Emergency Medical Services.

Troopers later learned that the SUV was stolen from the Detroit metropolitan airport. Airport police told troopers that four other vehicles were stolen from the airport in what’s believed to be a related incident.

While transporting the driver and passenger to the hospital, EMS staff said several other keys fell out of the driver’s pocket.

The driver sustained a cut in his forehead. The passenger sustained a compound fracture to his leg and burns.

The semi driver was not hurt.

MSP says airport police will take over the investigation of the stolen cars. The suspects and evidence will be turned over to airport police.