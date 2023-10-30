CREED coming to metro Detroit in 2024 for first tour in more than a decade

(WXYZ) — CREED is coming to metro Detroit on its tour next year, the first time in more than a decade the band will be touring.

The "Summer of '99 Tour" will play 40 cities next summer. They'll be at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. They'll be joined by 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. and a limited number of lawn seats will be available for $19.99, according to LiveNation.

The band last played in Michigan during a show at The Fillmore in 2012.

According to the Setlist.FM website, the band played The Palace of Auburn Hills five times.