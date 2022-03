(WXYZ) — Crews are battling a fire at a restaurant in Birmingham Thursday morning.

Chopper video showed firefighters on the roof of Greek Islands Coney Restaurant at 221 Hamilton Row in Birmingham.

It is not yet clear what started the fire or if there were any injuries.

Birmingham Police is asking drivers to avoid the area of Hamilton/Ferndale between Old Woodward and Woodward due to the fire.

