Crews battle fires at 4 homes on Detroit's east side

Detroit fire crews are battling multiple house fires on the city's east side. One home was burned completely to the foundation.

It's happening at the homes near the area of Davison and 6 Mile, and the fire started early Friday morning.

Detroit Fire Chief Carl Billings said two of the homes were unoccupied, and DFD allowed the second home to burn completely to the foundation. There was also a garage fire behind the second house.

The fire spread to the homes surrounding the original home.

At least one of the homes was occupied, police said, but it's unknown if people were inside at the time.

