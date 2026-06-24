GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews battled a fire at a home in Grosse Pointe Park. The fire is at a home in the 1300 block of Wayburn St., which is between Kercheval and Charlevoix near the Detroit border.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of the fire, but we don't have many details right now. We do have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

See the video from Chopper 7 below

Crews battle house fire in Grosse Pointe Park

Video from Chopper 7 also showed smoke pouring out of the home and crews battling the fire.

The homeowner tells us they believe it was an electrical fire, and thankfully everyone was able to get out of the home safely.