Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews battled a massive fire at the Woodview Apartments in Westland early Friday morning. It prompted a large response with several firetrucks and ambulances on scene.

The apartments are located north of Warren Rd. near Central City Parkway. Video from someone in the complex shows massive flames coming out of the apartments.

Neighbors say it started around 5 a.m., and it does appear the fire has been put out.

The roof of the apartment is gone from the fire. We're told that eight condo units have been impacted, but more could be affected, according to the interim property manager.

