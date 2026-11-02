Crews battle massive fire at daycare under construction in Auburn Hills on Saturday

Fire crews from several Oakland County agencies responded to a massive fire a a daycare facility under construction in Auburn Hills over the weekend.

According to the Auburn Hills Fire Department, crews were called to the area of Walton Blvd. and Squirrel Rd. on a report of a fire at a building that was under construction.

See video from the scene below

Crews extinguish massive fire at daycare being construction in Auburn Hills

When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming through the roof. Crews from Rochester Hills and Orion Township also responded to the fire, and they were able to extinguish the flames.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building was under construction and was set to be The Learning Experience, according to the website.