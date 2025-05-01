WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews are battling a massive fire Thursday morning at Fork n' Pint, a popular restaurant in Waterford Township.

Watch the story on the Waterford fire below:

Crews battle massive fire at Fork n' Pint restaurant in Waterford Township

At this time, it's unclear when the fire started, the cause of the fire, or if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time.

7 News Detroit viewer Gail Barnes captured video of the fire from her home.

Watch the video captured by Gail in the player below:

VIEWER VIDEO: Gail Barnes captures video of fire at Fork N Pint in Waterford Township

Fork n' Pint is located on Cass Elizabeth Road. 7 News Detroit recently held their first Let's Talk event at the restaurant in March, where the community gathered to share story ideas and talk together.

One resident stopped by and said she shared many memories at Fork n' Pint.

VIDEO: Watch interview with Kristi Campbell below

WATCH: Waterford Twp resident who smelled smoke speaks on Fork N' Pint fire

"I just had my son's high school graduation (celebration) two years ago here," said Kristi Campbell, a Waterford Township resident who smelled the smoke and says she passes the restaurant on her way to work every day. "The memories of family, friends, my Mom, my sister, my son, having lunch here. Great food, family, friends, it's a historic place in Waterford and it's sad that it's not going to be here anymore."

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene; we will update this story as we obtain more information.