Crews battle mobile home fire after contractor hits gas line in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews battled a fire at a mobile home in Chesterfield Township Friday morning after a third-party contractor hit a gas line, police say.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. and according to SEMCO ENERGY Gas Company, crews were initially called to the area of Jamestown Drive for an emergency issue at the home.

While dealing with the issue, they say a third-party contractor struck a gas, which sparked the fire.

"Chesterfield Township Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to a fire which was reported as an explosion on Jamestown Dr. in the Carriage Way Trailer Park in the area of Gratiot Ave and 24 Mile Rd. First Responders found a trailer fully engulfed in flames. Fire Fighters quickly began attacking the fire and Police Officers evacuated nearby trailer homes and controlled bystanders. Police Officers met with the home owner and discovered no one was inside at the time of the explosion. The fire was the result of contractors working in the yard of the home when they ruptured an underground natural gas line with an excavator causing the explosion. The contractors were able to flee the area without injury," Chesterfield Township Fire Department said in a statement Friday.

Crews could not find the gas line near the home but they were able to cap the line from the street.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a gas line explosion. Crews are still working to get buried fluid out of the grounds.

"SEMCO Gas Company quickly responded to the area and was able to shut down the gas line which had been fueling a large flame. Chesterfield Twp. Fire Dept. was able to extinguish the fire with the assistance of New Baltimore FD, Macomb Twp. FD, New Haven FD, and Selfridge Air National Guard FD. Fortunately no one was injured in this tragic incident. The home and its contents are a total loss," Chesterfield Township Fire Department said.