Crews battling fire at Southgate senior living facility

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an apartment complex for seniors in Southgate Friday night.

It’s happening at American House Southgate on Allen Road near Pennsylvania Road.

Watch video shared from a viewer below:

Video shows massive fire at Southgate senior living facility

According to Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh, first responders are working to get people out. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

Marsh said they are working to get transportation to the senior center for those displaced. He said family members can reunite with residents there.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7 News Detroit as we learn more.

