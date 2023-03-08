Crews battling massive fire on Harsens Island

(WXYZ) — Crews are battling a massive fire at a house on Harsens Island in Lake St. Clair. Chopper 7 was across Lake St. Clair earlier this afternoon and saw the fire.

A photo given with permission to WXYZ shows the fire at some cottages that are part of The Old Club.

According to the website, The Old Club is a resort and yacht club on the island, but it does not appear the fire is affecting the clubhouse at this time, only some cottages on the end of the island.

WXYZ has a crew on the way to the island and we'll have more on 7 Action News this evening.