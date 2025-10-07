Crews battling wildfire near Houghton Lake in Northern Michigan amid extremely dry conditions

(WXYZ) — Firefighters in Northern Michigan are working to contain a wildfire near Houghton Lake that started Sunday afternoon.

According to the Michigan DNR, the fire was reported early Sunday afternoon, located east of Old U.S. Highway 27, near the border of Clare and Roscommon counties.

As of Monday, the fire is estimated to be at nearly 85 acres in a marshy area of mixed pine and hardwood forest, where dry fuels and gusty winds have challenged firefighting efforts.

Fire danger in Northern Michigan is either "very high" or "high," according to the DNR, due to warm temperatures, low humidity and extremely dry vegetation.

On Friday, burn permits were suspended to help prevent additional wildfires, so the DNR is investigating the cause.

Crews include DNR firefighters, local fire departments, fire engines and drone aircraft that are being used for aerial mapping.

“We are currently experiencing severe drought conditions across the mid-to-lower peninsula,” added Paul Rogers, DNR fire prevention specialist. “While there is some chance of rain tonight and tomorrow, expected rainfall amounts will not be enough to ease the drought or reduce the overall fire danger.”