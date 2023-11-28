Crews continue working to refloat freighter that ran aground in Detroit River

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to work to refloat a 623-foot freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River on Monday morning.

The Barbro G, which is carrying 21,000 tons of wheat and headed to Italy, ran aground outside of the Belle Isle Anchorage around 7:37 a.m. Monday.

The ship is right off of the Detroit Riverfront between Belle Isle and downtown.

According to the Coast Guard, there are no pollution, damage, injuries or impact to commercial traffic reported, and several tugs are on scene to help get the freighter refloated.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard said they had a plan to refloat the freighter, and it was scheduled to complete at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Our camera on scene shows several tugs still working to get the freighter refloated.

This is the latest ship to run aground in metro Detroit. There was one that ran aground in May that was eventually freed.

Earlier this month, another freighter ran aground in the St. Clair River near Marine City. That one was also freed.