Crews discover 'wonderfully-preserved' shipwreck in Lake Superior from 1891; see photos

(WXYZ) — Another shipwreck has been discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) said on Thursday.

According to the GLSHS, the 172-foot schooner-barge called "Atlanta" was found in about 650 feet of water in Lake Superior, about 35 miles off of Deer Park, Mich.

Last summer, the historical society mapped about 2,500 miles of Lake Superior Marine Sonic Technology, using Side Scan Sonar.

According to the society, the "Atlanta" sank on May 4, 1891. They said the schooner-barge was upbound with a load of coal when it and the steamer "Wilhelm" got caught in a northwest gale. The storm snapped the towline, which meant the "Atlanta" was at the mercy of the lake.

The society said because of its time in the frigid depths of Lake Superior, the "Atlanta" is preserved very well.

"It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of the Atlanta really stands out,” said Bruce Lynn, Executive Director of the GLSHS. “It is truly ornate, and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior."

