Crews respond to more than 40 fires in Ann Arbor following Michigan's national championship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews in Ann Arbor responded to more than 40 fires on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, following Michigan's national championship in men's basketball.

According to the Ann Arbor Fire Department, none of the fires extended to structures or vehicles, and most of the fires involved discarded furniture, included couches and other debris.

"We appreciate the support of the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit for assisting with fire detection and location, as well as the Ann Arbor Police Department for their crowd management efforts," fire crews said. "While this was an unfortunate end to an otherwise celebratory evening, we are grateful no serious injuries or major property damage occurred."

The police department said that two people were arrested in the post-game celebration, and multiple street signs were damaged. There were no serious injuries reported.

Watch below: Michigan basketball wins national championship for first time in 37 years

Michigan basketball wins national championship for first time in 37 years

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