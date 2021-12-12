Crews work to restore power across metro Detroit after strong winds

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The heavy winds were felt throughout Southeast Michigan. At one point, more than 150,000 DTE customers were without power throughout the region.

“DTE’s entire service territory. From the thumb all the way down to Monroe. We really are seeing outages scattered all across,” said Vice President of distribution operation, Ryan Stowe.

From Pontiac to Dearborn to Detroit the wind ripped through roofs and also brought down many trees and power lines.

DTE says “the heavy rain and high winds that peaked at 65 mph caused extensive damage, including approximately 1,000 downed wires.”

Carrie McCoy was heading out of Detroit home on Worden when she noticed something different.

“When I opened the door and looked out and saw this tree laying on the ground. I said ‘my God what an awesome thing,” said McCoy.

Over in Dearborn on Coleman St., Altamimi Khayon is thankful the tree infant of his home landed in the opposite direction of his home.

“You know, if it came to the other side of my home - for sure nobody can be alive right now. Thank God the tree go to other side,” he says.

DTE says they have “more than 1,500 DTE employees and local and out-of-state contractors are working diligently to restore power and will not stop until all customers are restored. We anticipate restoring power to 80 to 90% of impacted customers by the end of Sunday.”

“I know how frustrating it is to be without power especially as the weather gets colder here.,” said Stowe.

He says restoring power is a priority but the safety of their employees and customers comes first.

“If you got power lines running through your back yard or through the street. Take a look first before you head out there and try to clean out any tree debris,” he adds.

People are reminded to ‘stay at least a bus length (20 feet) away from downed power lines and don’t touch anything they may be in contact with – always consider them live and dangerous.’