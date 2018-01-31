Crime alert issued on University of Michigan campus

(WXYZ) - The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security has issued a crime alert on campus following a home invasion report.

Officials say a resident reported an incident at Markley Residence Hall around 5:25 a.m. on January 31.

The resident told authorities that she woke up and found a man standing in her room. She reportedly screamed and he fled.

There were no reported signs of forced entry or theft.

The U-M Division of Public Safety and Security is encouraging residents to keep rooms and apartments locked.