Crime Stoppers seeking leads in 2017 death of 28-year-old who was ran off road in Detroit

(WXYZ) — A reward for information in the 2017 death of a 28-year-old who was ran off the road in Detroit has been increased to $5,000, Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday.

On September 29, 2017, Shacarra Butler was driving on I-96 near Livernois at 10:45 a.m. when she was forced off the road by another vehicle, causing her to crash. She was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover crash on Detroit's west side.

Crime Stoppers says Shacarra was on her way to Taco Bell to prepare for her afternoon shift at Wolverine Packing after dropping off her son at pre-school.

According to the Crime Stoppers press release, she lived for 78 days before dying from her injuries on December 17, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP to make an anonymous tip.