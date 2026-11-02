DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 5-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Detroit's east side on Halloween night.

Police say the girl was still in her trick-or-treat costume when bullets flew into her family's home, striking her in the chest.

7 News Detroit reporter Randy Wimbley has the latest on this story in the video below:

5-year-old girl shot in chest while in Halloween costume recovering after Detroit east side shooting

Police tell me the victim is stable. Her family is counting their blessings — their daughter is alive and on the road to recovery after a frightening experience on Halloween.

Detroit police responded to a 5-year-old shot on the city's east side on Halloween night. Officers converged on both the scene where it happened and Children's Hospital.

The girl's mother told me by phone that her daughter underwent surgery Monday morning. She rushed her to the hospital Saturday night after shots were fired into their home. It all happened just after the little girl finished trick-or-treating.

Police say shots were fired into the family's home on Iroquois near Moffat around 9 o'clock Saturday night. One of those rounds went through a window in the back room of the house, striking the little girl in her chest while she played. She was still wearing her Halloween costume.

Detroit Deputy Police Chief Arnold Williams addressed reporters outside Children's Hospital Saturday night.

"She had to tell her mom. She said, 'I think I've been shot.' The mom was in the shower, had to come down and rush her child here. This is just something senseless," Williams said. "So, something that is celebrating, enjoying the evening, enjoying Halloween, and this happened. This is just senseless and just want the individual to know who's responsible for this: We will find you and we'll come for you."

Right now, police are working to gather leads on the possible shooter or shooters in this case.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can always remain anonymous.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.