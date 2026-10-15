High school football coach charged with 17 felonies after mother & daughter shot in Detroit

The man accused of shooting a Detroit mother and her 7-year-old daughter during a dispute over children is behind bars and facing the potential of decades in prison.

Wayne County prosecutors have slammed Aaron Matthew Wright with 17 felony charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, following the violent confrontation Monday night at an apartment complex near Gratiot Avenue and Van Dyke Avenue.

7 News Detroit reporter Randy Wimbley has the latest in the video below:

Aaron Wright Charged with 17 Felonies After Mother and Daughter Shot in Detroit

Police say the shooting occurred after Wright argued with 29-year-old Alexis Reaves on her front step over an earlier fight between their children. Investigators say Wright kicked in the door as Reaves tried to shut it, and fired into the home, striking Reaves in the arm and passing through to hit her 7-year-old daughter, Alayah Porties, in the collarbone.

"Instead of being the adult, he chose violence, senseless violence in front of numerous people and children," said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Cheri Myrick during court proceedings. "He kicked in the door, and then he shot into the location, injuring both the 7-year-old and the mother."

Victims recovering; youngest witness explains horror

Both victims remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon. Little Alayah underwent emergency open-heart surgery to keep bullet fragments from reaching her heart. Alexis Reaves told 7 News Detroit by phone that she is too afraid to ever return to her home.

Meanwhile, the family is grappling with the trauma left behind. Annette Reaves, the victims' mother and grandmother, watched the arraignment and revealed just how close her 4-year-old grandson came to being struck by the gunfire.

"My grandson, he was there. He seen everything, heard everything before he ran," Annette Reaves said. "Yeah, he said, 'Nana, he was trying to shoot mommy and Alayah.'"

"I’m just glad he's caught and I just hope they throw the book at him," she added. "And I know my daughter expects the same thing."

Defense points to military and community record; magistrate slams actions

During the arraignment, Wright’s defense attorney, Warren McAlpine, pushed for a lower bond, arguing that his client is a model citizen with deep ties to the community.

"He's a highly decorated retired Army veteran," McAlpine said. "He's gainfully employed at a major automotive company in the area. He has his robotics associate degree [and] an associate degree in cybersecurity, both from local colleges. He's currently enrolled in a four-year program at a university. He coaches local football. He's volunteered through the community. He's active in his church."

Magistrate Delphia Burton acknowledged those credentials, but noted they only compounded the tragedy of the alleged crime.

"That's what makes all this so troubling," Magistrate Burton stated, "because all of those credentials should have led to a different action."

Next court dates

Wright is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of home invasion – first degree, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of discharge of a firearm in or at a building – causing injury, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and eight counts of felony firearm.

Magistrate Burton ordered Wright held on a $250,000 bond. If convicted on the assault with intent to murder charges, Wright could spend the rest of his life in prison.

He has a bond redetermination hearing scheduled for next week and is due back in court for a preliminary examination on Nov. 3.