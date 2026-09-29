Birmingham boutique Via Manzoni broken into a second time, owner unsure if she can reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Birmingham boutique was broken into for the second time, and the owner says thieves took nearly everything inside — even after she spent thousands of dollars on extra security following the first break-in.

Security cameras captured the break-in at Via Manzoni, a high-end fashion boutique in Birmingham. Owner Giulia Zhou says it happened just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police came to her home to tell her the store had been broken into.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus' story in the video below:

Birmingham boutique broken into twice; owner unsure if she can reopen

"I just drove directly to the store and tried to help the officer understand," Zhou said.

When she arrived, nearly all of her merchandise was gone — designer clothes, shoes and sunglasses.

"At least $100,000. At least," Zhou said.

Nearly two weeks later, Zhou still has not been able to reopen.

"We have to keep the store closed because we have no merchandise to sell," Zhou said.

Zhou says the break-in hits even harder because she had already taken extra steps to protect the store after a similar break-in about two years ago — a case that still has not been solved. She added more alarms to the windows and hired a third-party security company that monitors the business 24 hours a day. Zhou also says she chose the location in part because it sits directly across the street from the Birmingham Police Department.

"Pretty shocked. It wasn't our expectation. Like, same thing happened twice in front of the police station," Zhou said.

Police confirm this is the second reported break-in at Via Manzoni. The first occurred in June 2024. Police believe the business was specifically targeted because of the high-end items it sells, and say the suspects in both cases appear to be from the same area, out of state.

Police also say there is no indication other businesses are being targeted, but nearby business owners say the crime is still concerning.

"We don't have enough police walking around and going around the neighborhood. If we're going to have these kinds of problems, they should be on their toes," local business owner Jeff Merriam said.

"We just feel very disheartened and confused as to how this could happen again to our neighbor and such an important part of this small business community here in Birmingham," local business owner Mirriah Jackson said.

The financial impact on Via Manzoni is significant. Zhou says insurance will cover the broken window and most of the stolen merchandise, but she says the timing creates another problem. Because Via Manzoni is a specialty fashion boutique, much of the replacement inventory could be out of season by the time it arrives.

"We are not big corporate, we are like a family business so whatever loss there is, we need to swallow it," Zhou said.

As Zhou continues to pick up the pieces, she is questioning whether the business can reopen at all.

"We are an Italian company. Personally, I moved from Italy to here, to the U.S. so, that's my whole career here, and we really want to join the local community and so, what happened is really sad," Zhou said.

Zhou says customers can still shop online for remaining merchandise while the store is closed. Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department.

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