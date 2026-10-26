Detroit police ask for public’s help to identify suspects in recent vehicle break-ins

DETROIT — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted for allegedly breaking into several vehicles last week.

The vehicle break-ins happened Wednesday near the intersection of Farmer and Monroe streets. The crimes occurred between 1 and 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Detroit Police Department.

The first suspect was wearing a black hooded sweated, black pants with the word “Supreme” written on the left pant leg. He is believed to be between 16 and 22 years of age.

The second suspect was wearing a brown Carhart knit hat, brown Carhart vest, black hooded sweater, gray pants, black and white gym shoes. Police said he was sporting a thin mustache and was believed to be between 16 and 22 years of age.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-5341, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.Tv report number 2610210353.