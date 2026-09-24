Detroit police vow increased downtown patrols after Chipotle worker Jaquoya Wix is murdered

Detroit police are stepping up patrols downtown following the fatal stabbing of Jaquoya Wix, a Chipotle worker killed in an alley behind the restaurant near Congress and Woodward where she worked.

Wayne County's public mental health authority is now investigating a potential systemic failure in the suspect's mental health treatment before the attack.

7 News Detroit reporter Randy Wimbley has the latest on this story in the video below:

DPD increases downtown patrols after Jaquoya Wix murder near Chipotle

Wix was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon. Police arrested Devon Jason Watson shortly after the attack. He was arraigned Wednesday on one count of first-degree premeditated murder and is being held without bond. Watson is due back in court for a preliminary exam on Oct. 7.

Wix's family is devastated by her loss.

"Jaquoya was deeply loved, just as she loved others. And her loss leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled," Alicya Wix said.

A relative of Jaquoya Wix performed a Native American honor song in her memory.

In addition to prior convictions for assault and criminal sexual conduct, a judge had ordered Watson to receive mental health treatment and for Central City Health, a community mental health provider, to assist with his recovery. It is unclear if the latter ever happened.

Central City Health is a listed provider under the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, or DWIHN. Former Police Chief James White, now CEO of DWIHN, vowed to get to the bottom of it.

"Know that as more information comes forward we will be launching an investigation internally to look at the practices that occurred," White said.

News Detroit officials speak after stabbing death of Chipotle worker Jaquoya Wix

"One of the things that we will look at is any provider's actions and the order with the courts, and how it impacted what a provider did or did not do," White said.

The attack struck a nerve in Detroit, especially among restaurant workers along Woodward, some of whom rushed to Wix's aid after she was stabbed.

Police Chief Todd Bettison vowed to increase patrols downtown in response.

"Our officers will be paying special attention to our alleyways, walkways, and other areas where people tend to be less visible or more vulnerable," Bettison said.

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, DWIHN wants you to call its Mobile Crisis Unit at 844-IN-CRISIS or its 24-hour Access Call Center at 800-241-4949.