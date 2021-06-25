LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI is looking for a wanted Michigan man following a shooting in Lexington, Kentucky.

The FBI says officers were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio "Tony" Cotton in Lexington. Officers then exchanged gunfire with Cotton, and Cotton fled the scene.

Cotton is reportedly wanted for armed robbery and other charges in Detroit.

Police have part of New Circle and Eastland closed down. The restaurant Mi Mexico appears to be part of the investigation. An officer is standing inside with a small section of the restaurant closed off. @LEX18News https://t.co/aou29jfcgq pic.twitter.com/Jp7bp1ueHq — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) June 24, 2021

Cotton's last location was Gatehouse Place off of Liberty Rd. The FBI and the Lexington Police Department taped off a portion of the street. One car is covered in bullet holes.

Here is a closer look at the taped off blue Nissan. We’ve counted at least six bullet holes on the right side of the car & front windshield. All four passenger windows are shattered. The car is still running and has been since we arrived more than an hour ago. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/oPL3tx5PN4 — Sofia Millar (@MillarNews) June 24, 2021

Officials say he is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Cotton's whereabouts should contact the FBI immediately at (502) 263-6000.