Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

FBI looking for wanted Michigan man after exchange of gunfire in Kentucky

Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 10:32:51-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI is looking for a wanted Michigan man following a shooting in Lexington, Kentucky.

The FBI says officers were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio "Tony" Cotton in Lexington. Officers then exchanged gunfire with Cotton, and Cotton fled the scene.

Cotton is reportedly wanted for armed robbery and other charges in Detroit.

Cotton's last location was Gatehouse Place off of Liberty Rd. The FBI and the Lexington Police Department taped off a portion of the street. One car is covered in bullet holes.

Officials say he is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Cotton's whereabouts should contact the FBI immediately at (502) 263-6000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!