LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Michigan man wanted in connection with a shootout in Kentucky with the FBI has now been arrested.

FBI Louisville says they were assisting the FBI's Detroit office in arresting Antonio "Tony" Cotton, who was alleged to have committed armed robberies of two Michigan Dollar Tree stores.

On June 24, Cotton was located by FBI Louisville special agents driving northbound on New Circle Road in Lexington. FBI agents tried to arrest Cotton at the intersection of New Circle Road and Eastland Drive. As agents identified themselves and tried to exit their vehicles wearing FBI-marked body armor, officials say Cotton rammed his vehicle into the driver's door of the agents' vehicle. Agents then fired at Cotton, saying agents feared they were "at risk of death or serious bodily injury." Cotton did a U-turn in his vehicle and drove off.

The FBI tracked Cotton to Detroit, where he was taken into custody on July 1.