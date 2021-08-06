New York City police make arrest in hit-and-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police announced early Friday that an arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes.

Police said in a news release that 26-year-old Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Police previously said the 65-year-old “Gone Girl” actor was hit by a scooter or motorcycle in June when she was crossing a street on the way to her alma mater, the Julliard School.

Manager David Williams told WNBC that Banes suffered a traumatic brain injury and she died a little more than a week after the incident.

Police did not say whether Boyd had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.