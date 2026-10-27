Surveillance video shown to jury in Livonia stabbing trial as prosecution rests

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jurors on Tuesday watched surveillance video showing the confrontation that led to the fatal stabbing of Nicholos Hatcher, 34, as prosecutors rested their case against Spencer Krusell.

Krusell is charged with second-degree murder in Hatcher’s death. His defense argues the stabbing was an act of self-defense.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW:

Jury sees surveillance video in Livonia stabbing murder trial

The deadly encounter happened May 28, 2026, near Middlebelt Road and West Chicago Street in Livonia, after another man, Scott Harrington, stole Hatcher’s backpack from a plasma center.

Hatcher followed the men and confronted them over the stolen backpack.

LIVONIA POLICE Doorbell camera video captured the altercation that ended with the deadly stabbing of Nicholos Hatcher

Doorbell camera footage shown to jurors captured blurry figures and audio from the confrontation. The video shows Hatcher yelling at the men about his backpack and punching them before Krusell stabbed him.

Prosecutors argue Krusell’s actions were not justified. His defense attorney maintains Krusell feared for his safety and acted in self-defense.

Tony Geftos Sergeant Mark Marchelletta with Livonia Police displays the murder weapon to the jury

Several Livonia police officers testified Tuesday about the investigation.

Detective Hannah Nouham testified that investigators gathered video footage of the altercation.

Detective David James testified that he arrested Krusell and identified him in the courtroom.

Jurors also heard from Jaylyn Davis, a friend of Hatcher who was on the phone with him as he followed the men.

“I could hear him telling them to give him his book bag back,” Davis testified.

TONY GEFTOS Jaylyn Davis was on the phone with Nicholos Hatcher when he confronted the men who took his book bag.

She became emotional after watching video showing Hatcher’s final moments.

Harrington was prosecuted separately and pleaded guilty to charges of larceny and receiving and concealing stolen property. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday. The defense plans to call Krusell to the witness stand Wednesday morning.

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