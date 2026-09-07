Westland teen shot and killed in domestic violence case, boyfriend arrested

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westland police have arrested a teenager's live-in boyfriend after 18-year-old Monica Rokita was shot and killed in what investigators are calling a case of domestic violence.

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Westland teen killed in domestic violence shooting

The shooting happened Sunday, September 6, 2026, at The Landings apartment complex in Westland, along the back of the complex near Hunter Avenue. Officers arrested Rokita's boyfriend, with whom she had been staying at the time of the shooting.

Close friends and family say they had concerns about the relationship Rokita had with the man, but never expected news of her death.

"It is horrible. My mom called me last night. And yeah, it was just horrible. I think I was in shock most of the night," Myah Moore, a friend of Rokita, said.

Moore said Rokita had recently reconnected with her boyfriend just days before the shooting.

"Yeah, yeah, I think they were separated, um, but they had recently reconnected a couple of days prior," Moore said.

Moore described Rokita as a sweet young woman with her whole life ahead of her.

"Only 18, just turned 18. Had a whole future ahead of her. It's a shame, she was such a sweet, sweet girl," Moore said.

Moore said the two had a rocky relationship and that warning signs were present.

"There's definitely some signs there, and it's unfortunate that. You know, nothing happened to prevent any of that," Moore said.

Moore's younger sister and Rokita were best friends.

"They were inseparable. They were each other's best friends. They went to homecoming together. They were, you know, they begged their teachers to be in each other's classes. She went on family trips with us. She was very special to our family," Moore said.

Moore said the loss has been devastating for both families.

"It's heartbreaking. We would have never imagined anything like this could have happened," Moore said.

"My heart breaks for my sister. I don't know how she's ever gonna get past this," Moore said.

Friends are now calling for justice for Rokita.

"She deserved so much more," Moore said.

If you would like to make a donation to help the family of Rokita pay for funderal expenses, CLICK HERE.

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