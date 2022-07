MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Saturday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a bean and wheat field in Montcalm County for reports of a small-crop duster plane crash.

Police say an engine failure caused the incident.

The pilot was able to do a hard landing in a bean and wheat field and was not injured.