Video: Crowd overwhelms New York City's Union Square, tosses chairs, climbs on vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.

Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park.

Traffic was blocked by the crowd on several streets. A growing number of police officers could be seen trying to control the gathering.