Crowdfunding campaign launched to help rebuild downtown Holly

(WXYZ) — Main Street Oakland County and Main Street Holly have launched a crowdfunding campaign to rebuild the historic Battle Alley area of downtown Holly that was partially destroyed in a June fire.

From the announcement:

The crowdfunding campaign will subsidize a variety of projects, including facade grants to offset the costs and repairs to the surviving historic buildings; matching funds for grant applications for the long-term repair and restoration of infrastructure; street and sidewalk paving; building grants for new construction; and small business grants for those impacted by the fire. Plus, the restoration will require the hiring of design professionals and replacement of community items such as public art, pedestrian furniture, flower containers, trees, and trash receptacles.

To give offline by cash or check, please make the check payable to Main Street Holly and mail or deliver the donation to Main Street Holly, at 300 East St., Holly, Mich. 48442. To donate online, go to: Patronicity.com/HeartOfHolly.

