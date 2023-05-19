Crumbling field at L'Anse Creuse North high putting sports, safety in jeopardy

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The football field at L'Anse Creuse North High School is currently unplayable, according to parents, athletes and coaches.

They say the issues are a safety hazard and complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Administrators say they have a plan to restore it, but there are few who have faith in their promises.

"That's so bad," one student said as he pulled up loose turf from the field.

Athletes at LCN say their home has not an advantage but a disadvantage.

"Playing at away fields, you realize that not every school has that type of facility. It's no, it's your school that has the issue," Blake Raymond, an LCN student-athlete, said.

Raymond says it's hard to feel proud of your team when your track is crumbling.

LCN graduate Tyler Conkiln, who is now a player for the New York Jets, fired off a tweet saying he wanted to hold his annual camp at LCN but can't because of the field's condition.

"It's in rough shape. It makes everybody feel down and we are losing kids," parent Rick Sparks said.

Parents say first and foremost, it's a safety issue. But it's also robbing kids of moments they can't get back.

Recently, the girl's soccer team had their senior night ceremony at the field, but referees allegedly told them the actual game had to be played somewhere else with a better field.

"These girls standing on the field accepting roses for their soccer careers to empty stands. It was bad," said Angie Bush, a parent who also works concessions at games.

In a statement, L'Anse Creuse Public Schools said the damage became an issue this week.

"Following a sporting event on Tuesday evening, the football field at L’Anse Creuse – North had damage to several previously repaired areas. We had a company address those areas yesterday evening and they will return on Monday morning to complete repairs and address any safety issues. In addition, we have a plan to replace the field and restore its condition so that its usage can continue to be enjoyed by the community for years to come."

Mike Zuckero helps coach the varsity football team. He says the facilities have been dilapidated for years. He and others spoke out at a board meeting in May of 2022.

"The turf at LCN, it's a safety hazard. I don't know how old it is, but when you walk on it, you could twist an ankle on it, let alone when they are playing sports," Zuckero said to the board.

He says parents and students have spoken out at countless meetings over the years. He says what's worse is if students leave the district to play another sport, they have to sit out a year before participating.

"Let these kids out of athletic prison," Zuckero said.

"No matter how loud we speak, they choose not to answer and they give excuses after excuses. We are done hearing the excuses. We would love to see the resignation letters and we'd love to see the new field put in ASAP," Zuckero said.

Nearly 30 people showed up to speak to 7 Action News Thursday night. They told us that is only a fraction of the number of people who plan to demand change at next week's board meeting.

"That's what Monday is going to be for: use our voices and get something done," Raymond said.

The next school board meeting takes place on Monday at 6:30 p.m.