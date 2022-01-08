Cuban-inspired Frita Batidos reopens Detroit location after pandemic pause

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A popular spot for burgers and Cuban-inspired snacks is reopening today in Detroit after a long hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Frita Batidos opened its outpost just off Woodward Avenue in October 2019. Five months later, the pandemic triggered the popular burger spot and many others to temporarily close.

When it originally opened, Frita Batidos’ menu included fresh salads, Cuban inspired pressed sandwiches, churros and alcoholic beverages.

But the restaurant was most known for its burgers, winning the Detroit Burger Battle in Eastern Market in 2017 and 2018.

The restaurant is reopening today and, for now, plans to operate on Fridays from 4pm to 9pm and Saturdays from 11am to 9pm.

The 2,400 square foot location is located between the Fox Theater and new Little Caesars headquarters off Woodward on Columbia Street.

“We will be transitioning back to being open full time between now and baseball season,” said a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page. “Our regular hours will be 11am to 11pm Sunday thru Thursday and 11am to midnight Fridays and Saturdays!”