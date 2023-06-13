Cumulus Media sells 93.1 WDRQ to Family Life Radio

Detroit's 93.1 FM WDRQ has been sold to Christian-based Family Life Radio, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Family Life Radio said it will begin airing programming later this summer on 93.1, which was previously owned by Cumulus Media. They already have an AM station in Detroit.

There is a long history in metro Detroit with several format switches dating back to the 1960s. Many know it for the top-40 and adult hits dating bac to the 90s and early 2000s.

It was sold to Citadel in 2007 and Citadel merged with Cumulus Media in 2011.

Since 2013, 93.1 has played country music, under the Nash FM brand from 2013 to 2020 and as "New Country 931" since then.

Family Life Radio has 35 signals in 11 states.