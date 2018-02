(WXYZ) - Current and former WXYZ staffers were honored with Silver and Gold Circle Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

One of the highest honors given by NATAS, the Michigan Silver Circle recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more.

Gold Circle inductees have served the industry for 50 years or more.

WXYZ/WMYD Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri was honored with a Silver Circle Award, as well as retired longtime WXYZ photographer Nate Penn.

Additionally, former veteran Channel 7 anchor Diana Lewis was honored with a Gold Circle Award.

Silver and Gold Circle members are honored for making an enduring contribution to the television industry and for setting standards of achievement.

For more information, click here.