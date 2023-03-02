Customers without power, recently restored power concerned about Friday storm

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The lights were off but it was business as usual at Liz’s Cleaners and Tailor in Walled Lake.

The owner, Sun Barker, says she has been running the business for almost 31 years. She says her power and the power of several other businesses nearby went out last week Wednesday during the ice storm. Barker said as of Thursday afternoon, her business was the only one on Walled Lake Dr. that had not been restored.

"It’s been really rough and it’s a lack of communication with DTE. When they said they were going to restore it by the 28th, I thought they would really restore on the 28th," said Barker.

Barker says with no power she’s limited on what she can do but wants to remain open for people who need to retrieve their clothing items.

As of 4:00 p.m. Thursday, DTE said less than 100 people who were impacted by Wednesday's ice storm remained without power.

In a statement, the energy company said they were paying close attention to a storm set to pass through metro Detroit Friday:

DTE Energy is closely watching a developing weather system, projected to include up to eight inches of snow and 35-45 mph winds, that will impact our service territory on Friday and Saturday. Trees and branches weakened by last week’s ice storm may cause more damage to the electric system following the predicted snow and winds. DTE’s Storm Response Team is prepared to respond to power outages caused by the weather as quickly and safely as possible. Please remember to stay 25 feet from downed wires and anything in contact with those wires. To report a downed wire, call 800-477-4747, visit outage.dteenergy.com or report the downed wire on the DTE app," said a DTE Spokesperson.

Although power has been restored, some families say they're worried about what lies ahead with the impending snow storm.

"I told my husband don’t buy any food yet. Let’s wait to stock up the freezer and the fridge with anything and see what happens," said Marie Targosz-LePage. "And we are going to look into getting a generator because we just can’t live like this."

Targosz-LePage says the power went out in her Southgate neighborhood last Thursday following the ice storm. The power was restored the following Wednesday but not before she says she lost $200-$300 worth of food in her refrigerator and freezer.

Targosz-LePage, who is an at-home piano teacher, says while the power was out she improvised by teaching lessons with candlelight.

"At first, it was like 'oh this is fun!' We put some candles up and we did go to the movies just to stay out of the house. As the days went on, it was getting colder and my husband uses a CPAP and I was very concerned because he was not using it," said Targosz-LePage. " I understand a day or two but to go on almost a week. I just don’t understand that."

DTE says the customers who remain without power due to the ice storm are expected to be restored by the end of the day Thursday.