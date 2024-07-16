Customs intercepts 90 Giant Snails at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 90 live giant snails at Detroit Metro Airport last month, the Office of Public Affairs tells us in a press release.

The Giant African Land Snails were discovered on Sunday, June 30, after a passenger from Ghana was stopped for a second examination. During baggage inspection, a woven bag with "an odd odor" was discovered. Inside that bag were the snails, ranging from three to six inches in length.

The passenger also declared other prohibited items, including beef skin and fresh peppers, but they did not initially mention these snails, which are considered an invasive species in the U.S.

U.S. Customs seized the snails. While the agency says the snails were intended for consumption, they cause major crop damage when they escape into the environment due to their "voracious appetite." These snails can grow up to eight inches long, feed on lots of plants, and can even cause structural damage by using their slimy coating on houses to meet their calcium requirement for shell growth.

“These snails are an invasive species that could negatively impact our economy,” said Acting Port Director John Nowak. “Our agriculture specialists are always keeping a watchful eye out for harmful plants, animals and insects.”

To learn more about current travel regulations when trying to bring food into the United States, you can learn more at this link.