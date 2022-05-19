Customs seizes more than 2K pounds of marijuana hidden in pool toy boxes in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than a ton of marijuana in Detroit last week.

According to CBP, an x-ray of an inbound tractor trailer at the Fort St. Cargo Faciility last week found 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed in boxes manifested as foam pool toys.

Related: Moth species not seen in 110 years found in passenger's bag at Detroit Metro Airport

The trailer was also seized with the boxes of marijuana.

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long standing commitment to the border security mission,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”