Cynthia and Edsel Ford committed to fighting food insecurity in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In Michigan, Cynthia and Edsel Ford are committed to fighting food insecurity.

Across Southeast Michigan, more families than ever are struggling to afford the basics. With grocery prices, housing costs and utility bills continuing to stretch household budgets, putting food on the table has become a daily challenge for thousands.

Watch Carolyn Clifford video report with Cynthia Ford below:

Cynthia and Edsel Ford help fight food insecurity with WXYZ-TV

During WXYZ's Day of Giving on Wednesday, we partnered with Forgotten Harvest to help provide meals for families who need them most. Cynthia and Edsel Ford matched donations for 90 minutes during the initiative.

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"We love partnering with Channel 7 because again, it's a community thing," Cynthia Ford said.

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Ford is a board member and regular volunteer with Forgotten Harvest, as well as a volunteer at a Detroit church. For her, making sure no one goes hungry is more than a motto.

"Even if it's a moment in someone's day to treat them with dignity and happiness, that's a real privilege," Cynthia Ford said.

Forgotten Harvest's reach extends beyond individual families. The organization delivers free food to pantries, shelters, schools and community organizations. Amazon is now delivering 2,000 boxes of Forgotten Harvest goods to homebound seniors every month.

"This is sort of Amazon's community service. The boxes are full of various dry goods," Cynthia Ford said.

Related video: Forgotten Harvest CEO Adrian Lewis talks about the need in the community

Forgotten Harvest CEO Adrian Lewis talks about the need in the community

Last year, Forgotten Harvest had 1.9 million distributions of food — and the need is only growing. So are the challenges.

"Some of our partners, grocery stores for example, are altering their ordering so they may not have as much surplus food," Ford said.

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In metro Detroit, 600,000 people are food insecure. Food prices, higher housing costs and inflation have forced difficult choices for families throughout the region.

Katina Harris is one of those families. Every trip to the grocery store has become another lesson in stretching every dollar. Help from Forgotten Harvest has made a difference for her family.

"More money in my pocket. I can be able to pay my bills," Harris said.

Related video: Forgotten Harvest is fighting food insecurity with hundreds of partner agencies

Forgotten Harvest is fighting food insecurity with hundreds of partner agencies

Harris uses Forgotten Harvest once a month.

Forgotten Harvest and its volunteers are on the frontline of the fight against food insecurity. Volunteer David Kussner, who gives three days a week to the organization, remembers his own family needing help when his father lost his job.

"I don't think anyone should go hungry," Kussner said.

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Channel 7 and the Scripps Howard Fund are matching donations up to $10,000, meaning every gift can help provide even more meals to families facing food insecurity.

WXYZ-WMYD Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri spoke to the importance of the community effort.

"You never know when this will strike your family or when you’ll have a need. It’s so great to know Forgotten Harvest is there. They’re there for you if your family is going to need it," Murri said.

For Harris, the impact is clear.

"It makes a huge difference,” Harris said. “I appreciate you guys. Thank you."

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This campaign is a WXYZ-TV initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the metro Detroit area and are tax deductible.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.