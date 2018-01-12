D2020 Day Dreams Farm Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation

COTTRELLVILLE TWSP: -

When you think of horses, do you think of the beauty and grace of a Clydesdale? Or do you think about the about power; like the horsepower the built the Motor City?

Chances are you probably don't think about the countless horses across the county that are neglected.

Lisa Ponke does think about those horses and if she had it her way she would rescue every single one.

"Horses suffer silently. You would be shocked to know how much pain a horse can be in that they never even show.”

When that pain is visible, it's every bit as shocking. Lisa and the volunteers at Day Dreams Farm Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation see it all too often. It’s on display at auctions where emaciated and neglected horses are put up for sale. Their final stop is often a slaughter houses.

One horse in particular, owes her life to Lisa and Day Dreams Farm. Her name is Chime. She’s 26 and used to run like the wind, hence the name but those days are long behind her.

"She was actually an old racing horse and then a show horse and they dumped her at the auction when they didn't want to do what it took to make her health again. She was in such bad shape, we took her and brought her home to put her down.

Chime was malnourished and sickly when Lisa found her but that wasn't her only problem. Her legs were covered with signs of the abuse she’s endured.

"She's got huge scars on her back legs from barbed wire."

Chime was just about down for the count but her future is looking much brighter these days and now she's returning the favor.

"She gives back. All our horses here, they give back something".

The horses rescued by day dreams farm help earn their keep with riding lessons. They provide companionship or even therapy for seniors, vets and even children.

"Personally, I would like to do a little bit of everything. I would love to bring a bus load of kids here or troubled teens.”

Lisa’s looking to turn her for 501C3 into and even greater catalyst for change. She wants to partner with other organizations who could use the services her horses can provide; love.

"I think all rescues have an obligation to provide the biggest impact we can."

If you'd like to help Lisa and Day Dreams Farm change lives as a volunteer, through donation or collaboration click HERE!