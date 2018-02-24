D2020 Person of the Week Nada Dalgamouni

DETROIT - Imagine moving to a new country. not knowing your way around; the customs or the language.

It happens hundreds of times each year right here in metro Detroit and the process can be quite intimidating.

This weeks Detroit 2020 Person of The Week works to make the transition a smoother one.

Her name is Nada Dalgamouni and she's originally from Jordan but Detroit is her home and she makes it her business to help others feel the same way.

She works for a United Way organization that has offered support to Southeast Michigan’s immigrant population for nearly a century.

As the Global Education Director International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit, Nada Dalgamouni oversees all aspects of the educational opportunities afforded to Metro Detroit’s immigrant population including including but not limited to english as a second language classes.

She also founded a program called Children Helping Children, which offers young people the opportunity to share their culture heritage with others.

Nada says, "I've figured out, If I give gifted and talented children a chance to express their artistic ability, showing their cultural heritage, then I give the other children opportunity to touch the civilization of other people." To learn more about Children Helping Children CLICK HERE!

To learn more about The International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit CLICK HERE!