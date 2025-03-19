Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day returns on March 20

With the start of spring on Thursday, Dairy Queen announced the return of Free Cone Day.

According to Dairy Queen, people can enjoy a free small vanilla soft serve cone at participating locations.

People are encouraged to download the DQ app or visit the Dairy Queen website to find a local restaurant that is participating.

"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year,” Maria Hokanson, the executive vice president of marketing at ADQ, said in a statement. “There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate.”

People can also enter to win free cones for a year through the DQ app.