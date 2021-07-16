Watch
News

Actions

Damage repairs estimated at $1.5 million after tanker crash and fire on I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Brancheau
Tanker Fire
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 14:14:02-04

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Damage repairs are estimated at $1.5 million following the I-75 tanker crash and fire near Big Beaver Road in Troy.

All lanes of the freeway and a part of the median barrier wall were damaged on July 12 after the incident.

RELATED: Some lanes of I-75 could be closed until August after massive tanker fire & explosion

Sections of the pavement and barrier will be rebuilt. All costs will be submitted to the carrier's insurance company for reimbursement.

Only one lane of I-75 is open in both directions while repairs are being made.

Crews will keep the entrance ramps at 14 Mile and Rochester Road to northbound I-75 closed as well as the entrance ramps at Crooks Road and Big Beaver to southbound I-75.

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen in approximately six weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!