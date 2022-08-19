Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties.

According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.

The estimated repair time remains at three weeks.

Seven communities are still under GLWA's Boil Water Advisory. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.

In addition, there is also one business in Greenwood, and an industrial park in Romeo that remain under the Boil Water Advisory as well.

GLWA says they will be deploying three water trucks to the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds in Imlay City Friday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to noon to pass out one-gallon containers of water to metro residents in need.