Dan Campbell reflects on visiting Ground Zero after 9/11 attacks as member of the Giants

(WXYZ) — On Friday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reflected on his time in New York after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Campbell was a member of the New York Giants after being drafted by the team a couple of years earlier, and said that being in the city and visiting Ground Zero was "something you never forget."

Mike Payton, who covers the NFL for A to Z Sports, tweeted out an Associated Press photo showing Campbell on a police boat with New York Giants teammates heading across the Hudson River with supplies. You can see that photo, taken on Sept. 15, 2001, below. He is in the back of the boat in a gray shirt above next to the "E" in police.

DANIEL HULSHIZER/AP FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2001, file photo, members of the New York Giants ride a police boat across the Hudson River Jersey City, N.J to New York, to delivery supplies and get a look at the devastation from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. A backup quarterback and holder for the Giants in 2001, New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett spoke Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, about the Sept. 11 attacks and the tragedy that claimed almost 3,000 lives that day. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

Campbell said that he at first didn't understand how important their visit was to the first responders at Ground Zero.

"We just wanted to help. We could do nothing, compared to what they were doing," Campbell said.

"I think it gave them a little pep and that's a reminder that you may not think it can be powerful, but your presence, and letting them know, help them, help others, goes a long way," Campbell added.

